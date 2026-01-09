Did Kid Rock Divorce Pamela Anderson Over ‘Borat’?

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, or simply Borat, was released in 2006 to widespread critical acclaim. The film follows Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat Sagdiyev, a reporter from Kazakhstan, who travels to America to make a documentary. There, he discovers Pamela Anderson after seeing an episode of Baywatch on TV and quickly becomes obsessed with her. He then goes on a cross-country trip with the intention of proposing to Anderson, even though he already has a wife back home.

Borat was referred to as many things when it first came out, but no one could have possibly thought back then that “a reason for divorce” would be one of them. As fate would have it, less than a month after the movie was released, Pamela Anderson filed for divorce from her then-husband, Kid Rock. A source told Page Six at the time that the couple had gotten into a fight in front of everybody at a screening of Borat before the split. According to the source, Rock yelled, “You’re nothing but a whore! You’re a slut! How could you do that movie?”

While appearing on The Daily Beast’s Last Laugh podcast in 2019, Baron Cohen confirmed that his film was, in fact, the straw that broke the camel’s back for Rock and Anderson’s relationship. “How did it go? What did he think?” The Borat star texted Anderson following the screening. She replied that she was filing for divorce, and when Baron Cohen asked why, Anderson simply wrote back, “The movie.” “I thought it was a joke, but then a few weeks later they got divorced and they put as a reason for divorce, Borat,” the comedian added.

Anderson made it clear that these stories were true when she released her book, Love, Pamela: A Memoir, in 2023. As she tells it, Rock had no idea that she was even in the movie because she wanted to surprise him. The other thing Anderson forgot to mention was that the movie contained a reference to her infamous sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee. Rock stormed out after the screening, and the two never reconciled. They hadn’t even been married four months before going their separate ways.