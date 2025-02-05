Did Marvel Use AI to Create ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Poster?

Marvel fans were treated to the long-awaited and highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” With expectations of being the movie that reinvigorates the Marvel Cinematic Universe, viewers were overwhelmed with joy taking in the teaser of Marvel’s First Family.

The successful sneak peek, though, didn’t come without some controversy as some keen-eyed viewers questioned the potential use of artificial intelligence. The AI conversation came up due to the posters that were shared in conjunction with the trailer, where some people pointed out inconsistencies that you would expect from an automatically generated creation.

Things like people with four and five fingers and a woman’s face that appeared twice in the same poster were some of the big caveats fans caught on to. The commentary became so much so that the company had to shut down that theory. A Marvel spokesperson told The Wrap that AI was not utilized in designing the posters.

It’s hard nowadays to tell what is and isn’t real. When it comes to creating art, such as a movie poster, AI can be a dangerous tool that takes away from actual creators. I can see why some people spoke up on the issue.

There’s clearly the same face twice on the poster. It also has a general look and feel of something that would be spit out by a generative tool.

Also not helping Marvel’s case is that the company already got in hot water from its fans after admitting to using AI to create the opening credit sequence for “Secret Invasion.”

So you can’t blame fans for speaking out on the posters. That being said, let’s just take Marvel’s word for it and appreciate the bigger thing at play here: the Fantastic Four are FINALLY in the MCU!