Did Nintendo Just Reveal Rosalina’s Origin Story in a New Animated Video?

Nintendo surprised many fans when they randomly uploaded an animated short called “Close to You” without any branding. However, many fans believe the video could have just revealed Rosalina’s origin story in the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Nintendo May Have Confirmed Rosalina’s Origin Story in New Animated Short

Screenshot: Nintendo

An October 7 upload on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel has sent players into a frenzy. The nearly 4-minute-long video is an animated short called “Close to You,” but it has no information tied to it. The clip doesn’t have any logos or branding, and it also has no description. However, the animation art style suspiciously looks similar to the one used in the 2023 The Super Mario Bros. Movie by Illumination.

This has led many to believe it’s a teaser for the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which brings us to the most interesting thing about the “Close to You” animation short: its main character.

Many players have noted that the baby in the video looks incredibly similar to Princess Rosalina, who first made her debut in 2007’s Super Mario Galaxy. If this is, in fact, Rosalina, then Nintendo has basically confirmed the character’s origin story.

Assuming the Mario movies are canon, it means that Rosalina was seemingly raised on Earth by a loving family. This wouldn’t be the first time the film franchise has tackled a character’s origin, as the first movie gave us a closer look at Mario and Luigi’s lives in Brooklyn as plumbers.

Of course, this is pure speculation at this point, as Nintendo has released the mysterious teaser without any additional information.

Nintendo’s “Close to You” Sparks Super Mario Galaxy Movie Fan Theories

Screenshot: X @ProfNoctis

Oddly, Nintendo immediately shut the comments off on the “Close to You” video. However, that didn’t stop fans from theorizing about it. Many took to social media sites to speculate that the baby in the video was, in fact, Rosalina. Fans pointed out that they not only have the same eye color shading, but their hair is also a match.

The mysterious Nintendo teaser also features many easter eggs that could be hints toward Princess Rosalina. For example, there is a moment in the video where the baby picks up a toy that has the same color scheme as Rosalina’s green and white dress.

“Who knows what’s going on here. The color scheme and those stars seem very Rosalina / Mario Galaxy-coded. We getting a Rosalina origin story in the new movie?” a user on X wrote.

Screenshot: Nintendo

That said, there is also a theory that this is related to Pikmin. Strangely, the “Close to You” video also features music from the Pikmin games. During a sequence in the short, we specifically see the baby’s pacifier floating away. At first, it looks like it’s levitating, but it appears that something small could also be carrying it, although it’s too blurry to see.

My money is still on this being a teaser for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The animation style really does look like the first film, and Nintendo recently re-released Super Mario Galaxy 1 & 2 for the Nintendo Switch 2 to celebrate the series’ 40th anniversary.