In the August 16, 1983 issue of The National Enquirer, Honeymooners star Jackie Gleason’s ex-wife, Beverly McKittrick, recounted a story her former husband allegedly told her about Richard Nixon. According to her, Nixon had arranged to have Gleason taken to Homestead Air Force Base in Florida in 1973, where he was supposedly shown the remains of four two-foot aliens laid out on tables, “with small bald heads and disproportionately large ears.” Apparently, Gleason suspected that they’d been dead for a while because they were embalmed.

McKittrick, who’d divorced Gleason in 1975, remembered the incident having a “profound effect” on the comedian. However, years later, she also remembered the Enquirer article—which she insisted was in Esquire—being responsible for turning her relationship with Gleason sour, despite the fact that they’d been divorced for almost a decade by the time it came out. What we do know for sure is that Gleason was both a friend of Nixon’s and a UFO buff (he even built a house in the shape of a flying saucer at one point). Unfortunately, he doesn’t appear to have ever publicly confirmed McKittrick’s account, which clearly has some inconsistencies.

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But she wasn’t the only person who claimed to have heard of Gleason’s experience firsthand. UFO researcher Bill Knell recalled Gleason telling him that the big showing took place at MacDill Air Force Base and that he’d seen pieces of a damaged flying saucer recovered from Roswell lying on the floor in addition to the bodies. But in this version of events, the beings were reportedly four to five feet tall with large oval eyes and grayish skin. Oh, and they were displayed in glass-plated containers instead of on tables.

Larry Warren, who famously wrote of seeing a UFO of his own in Rendlesham Forest, England, has shared yet another conflicting variation of the Gleason legend. If he’s to be believed, Gleason confided in him that the flying saucer wreckage he saw was housed in several large cases and that the bodies were kept in six or eight freezers. They were said to have looked mangled as if they’d been in an accident. The biggest problem with Warren’s Gleason story is that he says he heard it at Gleason’s home in Briarcliff Manor, NY in the 1980s; Gleason’s aforementioned round house was in nearby Peekskill, and he moved to Florida in the early ‘60s.

We’re not sure what to make of all these contradictory statements at this stage, but given Gleason’s well-documented penchant for practical jokes, we can’t rule out that he might’ve just been messing with people if he did actually have these conversations with them.