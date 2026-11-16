Did Ronald Reagan Really Tell Steven Spielberg That ‘E.T.’ Was Real?

In a 2011 interview with Ain’t It Cool News, Steven Spielberg reminisced about a special screening of E.T. the Extraterrestrial at the White House. According to the director, other guests of President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, that evening included Justice of the Supreme Court Sandra Jay O’Connor and astronaut Neil Armstrong. After the movie was over, Reagan addressed Spielberg in front of everyone in attendance, and that’s when things got a little weird.

“I want to thank you for bringing E.T. to the White House. We really enjoyed your movie,” Reagan said, looking around the room as if he were doing a head count. “And there are a number of people in this room who know that everything on that screen is absolutely true,” he continued. From Spielberg’s recollection, Reagan appeared to be dead serious.

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“And he said it without smiling,” Spielberg remembered. “But he said that and everybody laughed, by the way,” he explained. “The whole room laughed because he presented it like a joke, but he wasn’t smiling as he said it. The room did laugh.” Unfortunately, Reagan, who famously brought up aliens during a UN speech a few years later, had nothing further to say on the subject on the night in question.

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Steven Spielberg Once Revealed the Bizarre Thing Ronald Reagan Said After Watching ‘E.T.’

Beyond that, all Reagan felt like discussing with Spielberg was the length of E.T.’s end credits. His suggestion? Cut them down to 15 seconds for regular moviegoers and stick to showing the longer version at industry events. “Oh, Ronnie, they can’t do that. You know that,” Nancy told him, to which he replied, “Oh, yes, yes. I suppose.”

You can listen to Spielberg recount the story for yourself above.