Did Russell Crowe Really Accidentally Photograph a UFO in 2013?

In March 2013, Russell Crowe got the internet buzzing when he tweeted a link to a YouTube video with images he claimed he captured of a possible UFO. The timed-exposure photos show what looks like a red-and-yellow object shooting across the sky.

You can check it out for yourself right here:

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Shortly after uploading the pictures, Crowe clarified that he and a friend had installed a camera to catch fruit bats outside of his office in Woolloomooloo, Australia, and ended up with that series of shots instead. When skeptics suggested that the supposed UFO was just a reflection of light (perhaps from the beacon on a nearby sailboat), Crowe responded by saying, “The camera is on a balcony, not behind glass.” He also insisted it couldn’t be a lens flare because the object moved and the camera was fixed.

Canon 5D, No Flash, can't be a lense flare because it moves , camera is fixed http://t.co/BhTyoyBKql via @youtube — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 6, 2013

Russell Crowe Set Up a Camera for Fruit Bats and Somehow Got a ‘UFO’ Instead

Though many shared their theories at the time about what Crowe actually photographed, the object in question—or whatever created the illusion of one—still doesn’t appear to have been identified. One possibility is that it was sunlight being reflected off of an airplane passing overhead. Others were quick to point out that if the UFO had existed outside of Crowe’s camera, other people would’ve inevitably reported seeing it given how heavily populated that part of Australia is.

Whatever the case, Crowe still seems convinced aliens are out there. In 2015, he posted another image of mysterious lights in the sky and asked his followers what they thought about them:

Just now over the Nevada desert, South East of spring mountain…. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/DmRXSB26lY — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 5, 2015

And then we have this clip from just a couple of years ago: