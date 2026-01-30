Did Scientists Just Figure Out What Causes Bipolar Disorder?

As the name implies, on one end of bipolar disorder, you’ve got depression. And on the other hand, you’ve got mania, with patients yanked back and forth in ways that medicine has struggled with control. A new genetic study suggests that the rope has always been unevenly weighted—and that mania is doing most of the pulling.

Researchers examined genetic data from more than 600,000 people, including over 27,000 diagnosed with bipolar disorder. By subtracting the genetic markers associated with major depressive disorder, the team was able to isolate the genes linked specifically to mania. They found that mania accounts for roughly 81.5 percent of bipolar disorder’s genetic architecture, while depression makes up just 18.5 percent.

That imbalance helps explain why bipolar disorder often overlaps with conditions like major depression and schizophrenia, and why it’s so often misdiagnosed.

The study identified 71 genetic variants tied to mania, including 18 never before linked to bipolar disorder. Many are associated with traits that sure sound a lot like mania: reduced need for sleep, elevated mood, high physical activity, night-owl tendencies, and risky behavior like speeding.

One interesting but they found is that these mania-linked genes showed weaker connections to substance dependence and risky sexual behavior, meaning those symptoms may not be driven by mania itself.

They found that several of the genes they identified affect specific calcium channels that play a role in how neurons communicate. That means this could be a promising target for future treatments. All told, this research is helping to bring some clarity to a field of study that is often blurry and hard to pin down.

Hopefully, with time and more investment, a better, more effective treatment for bipolar disorder can emerge.