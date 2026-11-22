The 1985 Michael J. Fox comedy Teen Wolf is notorious for a shot at the very end in which a background extra appears to have his penis hanging out of his pants. Just before the credits start to roll, the person in question can be spotted with their fly open at the top of the screen. Check it out for yourself right here:

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In the years since the film was released, there’s been much debate as to whether or not the penis claim is valid. The A.V. Club, for example, suggested in 2015 that the alleged flasher might actually be a woman based on their build and appearance. However, as with many urban legends, the more exciting story continued to get repeated ad nauseam.

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It wasn’t until Scream Factory released their 2017 documentary, Never. Say. Die. The Story of Teen Wolf, on the movie’s collector’s edition Blu-ray that the myth was finally put to rest once and for all. As producer Brian Ward explained, when the 2K restoration was being worked on, they scanned the entire frame, which isn’t visible to viewers on home video or in theaters. “Film is shot in a big square and then matted for theatrical release,” he clarified.

What’s Really Going on in That Infamous Flashing Scene From ‘Teen Wolf’?

What that means is the footage that exists from Teen Wolf isn’t limited to what you’re able to see at home. Upon further examination, the Scream Factory team discovered that the full-frame version of the movie was hiding an interesting secret: the guy who was believed to have been letting his dong hang out up in the bleachers was, in fact, a female extra. “So, debunked. Not what ya thought,” Ward said in conclusion:

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As for why the mystery lady had her fly unzipped, fellow Teen Wolf extra Kris Hagerty thinks it had something to do with the tightness of the pants. “I had seen a few girl extras unzipping their pants in between takes and then zipping up when we were about to shoot,” she revealed during a 2014 interview.