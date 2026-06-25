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Did The Offspring Actually Start the Biggest Mosh Pit to the Least Likely Mosh Pit Song Ever?

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, The Offspring wants you to mosh to Taylor Swift.

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Today, in things that have never happened in our lifetime before now, The Offspring got a crowd to start a mosh pit with a Taylor Swift song. While the data on the headcount is still out, there’s a good possibility this was at least the largest mosh pit to a Taylor Swift song.

The Offspring attempted to set this unofficial record during their June 21 performance at Hellfest. They closed out the French metal festival this year with a high-energy headlining set, complete with pyrotechnics and an enthusiastic crowd.

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So enthusiastic, in fact, that the pop-punk icons were able to get 50,000 people to mosh to “Love Story” seemingly without complaint. The pit happened around mid-set, after classic Offspring hits like “Come Out and Play”, “All I Want”, and “Staring at the Sun”. Then, frontman Dexter Holland got the crowd’s attention to pitch his plan.

The Offspring Keep Fans Guessing with Taylor Swift, Ozzy, and 19th-Century Classical Covers

“We’re going to have the biggest mosh pit to a Taylor Swift song ever,” said Holland. “You guys are going to help us. We’re going to make history tonight.”

Footage from the crowd shows a pit opening up near the stage, with a few fans starting to kick things off. The Offspring launched into the 2008 Swift hit with their own pop-punk flair, starting near the bridge. When the final chorus kicked in with the key change, the crowd converged in the center of the pit as easily as a zipper being pulled shut.

The fan-cam video posted on the band’s social media shows a rowdy pit that would typically be at odds with a Taylor Swift early smash hit. If it were anyone else performing it, most likely. But with The Offspring’s familiar sound, it suddenly becomes a song you want to punch your friends to.

Elsewhere in their set, the band covered Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train”. They also included a snippet of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”. Before playing their fan-favorite hits, however, they pulled out their rendition of Edvard Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King”, a classical piece from the 1800s. A punk re-imagining of a classical composition and a mosh pit to Taylor Swift on the same night? No one ever said The Offspring doesn’t know how to have fun.

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