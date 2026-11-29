The Rock has spent the better part of three decades entertaining wrestling fans, but his latest WWE appearance may have been his last.

During Saturday night’s Survivor Series: WarGames, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson celebrated the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut with an emotional speech that ended with a gesture that has become synonymous with professional wrestling retirement.

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Only, instead of leaving behind a pair of wrestling boots, The Rock left something a little more fitting to his character.

And if that wasn’t enough to move wrestling fans, the moment came at Survivor Series, the same event where The Rock first stepped into a WWE ring 30 years ago.

November 1996 marked the debut of a young Rocky Maivia, a third-generation wrestler who would eventually become one of the biggest names in sports entertainment.

At just 23 years old, Maivia made his televised WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996 as part of a traditional Survivor Series elimination match. While the initial reception to his clean-cut, smiling babyface character wasn’t exactly what WWE had hoped for, it didn’t take long for him to reinvent himself. The rest, as they say, is history.

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Thirty years later, Johnson returned to the same pay-per-view to celebrate the career that followed. His entrance featured a tribute video highlighting some of his biggest moments, before he made his way to the ring to a thunderous reception from the Houston crowd.

He reminisced about his early days in wrestling, his relationship with his late father, Rocky Johnson, and the influence his mother, Ata Johnson, had on his decision to pursue the business. He also reflected on his legendary WrestleMania 17 match against ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, which took place in Houston.

It was less about The Rock being The Final Boss and more about Dwayne Johnson remembering where it all started.

Of course, The Rock wouldn’t be The Rock without a little entertainment. Between joking with the crowd, sharing a tequila toast with the commentary team, and giving fans a few familiar catchphrases, he made sure the segment had plenty of his trademark personality.

But as the appearance came to a close, his tone shifted.

Johnson thanked the WWE Universe, the wrestlers, and the crew who helped make his career possible. He spoke about his family and the fans being his home, before delivering one final ‘If you smell what The Rock is cooking!’ The crowd finished the iconic line for him.

The Rock removed his sunglasses, placed them in the middle of the ring alongside his microphone, and walked away.

Traditionally, wrestlers leave behind their boots as a symbolic way of announcing their retirement. It’s an acknowledgment that their time competing inside the squared circle has come to an end.

The Rock’s choice of items was particularly fitting. His sunglasses and microphone are two of the most recognizable accessories associated with his wrestling persona. They represent the larger-than-life character who could command an arena without throwing a single punch.

WWE commentators Corey Graves and Michael Cole immediately picked up on the gesture’s significance, with Graves suggesting it could mean retirement. Cole, however, wasn’t quite ready to accept that this was the end.

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Is This the final Bow for the Final Boss?

It’s worth remembering that The Rock hasn’t exactly had a consistent presence on WWE television in recent years. His last appearance before Survivor Series came at Elimination Chamber in 2025, where he played a major role in John Cena’s shocking heel turn ahead of WrestleMania 41.

His last official match was at WrestleMania 40, where he teamed with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Speculation has also swirled around a potential showdown with Roman Reigns, especially with WrestleMania 43 heading to Saudi Arabia in 2027. A match between the two members of the Anoa’i wrestling dynasty would certainly be a fitting way to close out The Rock’s in-ring career.

However, Survivor Series offered no confirmation of what comes next for the future WWE Hall of Famer.

If this really was goodbye, The Rock chose an appropriate place to do it. Whether those sunglasses are staying in the ring or The Rock is simply leaving the door open for one more appearance remains to be seen. But if we’ve learned anything from professional wrestling, it’s that you should never say never.

After all, it doesn’t matter what you think!