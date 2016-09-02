Did The Woman Who Called the Police on Chris Brown Make the Whole Thing Up?

In a not-totally-unexpected twist in the Chris Brown saga, reports are saying that the woman who accused the singer pulling a gun on her may have intentionally set the singer up. It’s disappointing, but not surprising. The situation has felt bizarre from the outset. Hours after the report was filed, Curran was taking slightly different version to dozen of press outlets—including an Australian radio station

In a text message allegedly in possession of TMZ, model and beauty queen Curran, who called the police on Brown yesterday and set off a series of insane events, allegedly messaged a friend saying she would “call the cops and say that he tried to shoot [her].”

The text was voluntarily sent directly to TMZ from Curran’s friend, who said he had not seen or spoken to her since 2015, when she apparently stole a Rolex from him.

Sent around 3am on the night of the alleged altercation, the messages between the two acquaintances began when Curran asked her friend to pick her up from Brown’s residence, saying “don’t you know this freak Chris brown is kicking me out of his house because I called his friend jewelry fake can you come get me my Uber is messing up if not I’m going to set him up and call the cops and say that he tried to shoot me and that will teach him a lesson I’m going to set his ass up. Lol come get me.”

According to TMZ—let’s be honest, not the most reputable news source in the world—the text is now in possession of Chris Brown’s lawyer, and will be used in court.