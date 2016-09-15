Did Tom Brady Create an Alter Ego to Call into a Boston Sports Radio Show?

Let’s assume that Tom Brady is bored. He’s got a lot of time on his hands. Three more weeks until his suspension is over. He can’t go to the team facility. But he needs his football fix. He needs the camaraderie and the machismo of football. So he gets fidgety. He turns on the radio. Puts on his favorite sports talk radio. Ah, that’s the stuff.

But wait, why are they saying something he doesn’t like? The Patriots are infallible. He is infallible. And Julian Edelman, too.

So he decides to call in. Maybe under an alias. Like Matt. And he needs a town—can’t be Boston. Well, he is from California, so he’s Matt from San Diego. And now he’s venting, laughing, sticking up for himself.

Now does any of this seem plausible? Like, really a thing that can happen? Because it might not have. Not saying it did. Just saying that it definitely didn’t not happen. Just depends where you are on the Brady truther scale.

Because there’s a hot rumor going around and it’s that Tom Brady, aka Matt from San Diego, called into the Toucher and Rich show in Boston. Here’s what he said, via Deadspin: “I’m originally from San Diego. I’ve been here over 20 years, so I consider myself a true New England fan and resident, but I just want to say I’ve been listening to you guys bust on Tom Brady and Julian Edelman, and it’s absolutely hilarious. But it occurs to me that being true New England guys, you have to have something to complain about. So, you got three GOATs on the same team: Belichick, Brady, and Gronk. You got the Red Sox in first place. So, all that leaves you to go to is the fact that the man’s the greatest of all time, he’s got a good relationship with his receiver, and his wife’s Gisele Bundchen. I just think it’s very indicative of New England sports fans.”

That laugh sure sounds Brady-ish. Maybe it is him and maybe he really did create the most transparent alter ego known to man where he calls himself a GOAT and takes a victory lap for marrying a supermodel. Or…it’s not. It’s this guy from Bleacher Report who wore an all-too real Brady prosthetic face to the Cardinals game Sunday and then again on the Today Show this week.

Even Toucher and Rich might be truthers now.

Still, it’s probably not him. Why the hell would it be him?