Did You Honestly Think Odell Beckham Jr. Was Going to Be Bad at Dunking?

Odell Beckham Jr. is back in his home state of Louisiana, and apparently has given up football for a quick minute while the teams that could actually execute this post-season play ball today. So instead of the old pigskin, OBJ has taken to hooping. And good goddamn, is he sick. I mean, as to be expected, right?

OBJ was in New Orleans’ Isidore Newman gym, just messing around, when he started taking flight on some Jason Richardson-level heights. The clip features him pulling off a reverse, one-handed pump, an alley-oop windmill, an alley-oop through-the-legs windmill—it’s all pretty nasty. Also, keep in mind: OBJ is only 5’11”. That cat can ball.