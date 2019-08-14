“Did you leave this spoon out?”

The spoon is designed to be left out. The spoon is a slim-to-no contact cutlery. The spoon has not been inside a human mouth. The spoon has taken one teabag out of a mug, and it might take another one out in a bit, if I fancy another mug. Are you telling me you want to dirty two spoons for two cups of tea from the same mug? No, because that’s psychotic.

The spoon is either on a small plate I keep next to the kettle especially for the spoon, OR the spoon is balanced on the edge of the sink in a configuration that is INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNISED as meaning “I might make another cup of tea in the next hour-and-a-half”. I

Videos by VICE

I’m not shouting, it’s just you always bring this up! It’s a fucking spoon! I do the thing you moaned about with the bath mat! I started taking shorter showers even though the length of shower my body craves is hard-wired into me at a very base, organic level! I! Stopped! Talking! To! That! Friend! You! Don’t! Like! Why do I spend every Sunday having an argument about you with a spoon! No, watch Deadpool 2 on your own, I can’t be arsed! I CAN’T BE ARSED!

SHORT-WINDED BREAK-UP

LONG-WINDED BREAK-UP