Diddy Allegedly Charged Biggie’s Estate for His Funeral in New Documentary

Netflix’s latest docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, has been unveiling some shocking, horrifying allegations against Diddy. One recently released clip shares former Bad Boy co-founder Kirk Burrowes claiming the mogul isn’t what he seems and that the close friendship with the late rap icon The Notorious B.I.G. was actually a farce this whole time.

Instead, Burrowes argues that Diddy’s positioning as Biggie’s best friend and right-hand man was all public posturing. To prove that claim, Burrowes alleges that Combs charged the massive funeral and memorial costs for Biggie to the late rapper’s estate.

“Sean said, ‘We’re gonna do the biggest funeral for Biggie that New York has ever seen,’” Burrowes says about Diddy in the series’ second episode. “We start to put that together, he starts to see the price. He says, ‘We’re gonna do the biggest funeral, but Biggie’s gonna have to pay for this funeral.’ He was gonna make the funeral be a recoupable charge to Biggie in death. Sean doing a big show looks good on him. But he’s not gonna tell the world that Biggie was gonna pay for it.”

Additionally, in conjunction with Burrowes’ claim, the documentary shares various clips of Combs in interviews, explaining how he felt in the aftermath of Biggie’s Death.

Diddy Allegedly Passed Biggie Funeral Charges to Late Rapper’s Family and Estate

The gigantic funeral and memorial service was held on March 18th, 1997, in the heart of Brooklyn, New York. An abundance of celebrities joined Combs and Biggie’s mom, Voletta Wallace, including Faith Evans, Lil’ Kim, Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, and more.

Kirk Burrowes didn’t end his allegations towards Diddy and his terrible friendship with Biggie. He claims that Combs quietly attempted to change Biggie’s Bad Boy contract after his death. Since the rapper couldn’t object to it, he wanted to alter some of the terms to make matters more favorable to the larger Bad Boy brand. However, Combs also didn’t want to alert Biggie’s family either.

Ultimately, Burrowes wasn’t going for Diddy’s schemes and refused to cooperate with the mogul. Consequently, Diddy let Burrowes go 90 days later without a second thought. “You’ve abused everyone and used most everyone. There are horror stories like this all throughout,” the former Bad Boy partner says in the doc.

The documentary is opening a lot of people’s eyes right now. However, Diddy is notably upset that the director, 50 Cent as producer, and the rest of the team used footage that was “never authorized for release.” Regardless, it’s proving to be a big hit.