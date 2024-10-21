Diddy and Another Celebrity Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old at VMAs Afterparty

While Sean “Diddy” Combs is in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, he’s been hit with another significant lawsuit from attorney Tony Buzbee. Filed on behalf of a Jane Doe, it accuses Combs of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl with the help of two other celebrities, one male and female.

According to the suit, reported in Deadline, this gruesome assault took place at an MTV VMAs afterparty two decades ago, on Sept. 7, 2000. The victim, who is now approximately 37, claimed that she had a single drink that caused her to feel “woozy and lightheaded.”

Videos by VICE

“Looking for a place to rest, Plaintiff entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment,” the suit charges. “Soon after, Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room. […] Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party!’”

“Combs then threw Plaintiff toward another male celebrity, Celebrity A, who removed Plaintiff’s clothes as she grew more and more disoriented,” the lawsuit continued. “Plaintiff was held down by Celebrity A who vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched. After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched.”

The suit does not name “Celebrity A” or “Celebrity B,” nor does it reportedly suggest more information about who they are.

Afterward, Combs allegedly tried to force the victim to perform oral sex on him. She was able to resist the assault by hitting Combs in the neck until he stopped. The then-13-year-old victim was able to call her father to pick her up from the house.

“After the assault, Plaintiff fell into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life,” the suit states.

Representatives for Combs haven’t responded to requests for comment. In the month since his arrest, he has twice been denied bail. His trial is set to start on May 5, 2025, and he faces life in prison. That’s in addition to the dozen-plus civil suits filed against him, with Buzbee indicating the potential for many more to come.

If you need someone to talk to about an experience with sexual assault or abuse, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), where trained staff can provide you with support, information, advice, or a referral. You can also access 24/7 help online by visiting online.rainn.org.