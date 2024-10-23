Diddy Accuser Says He Was Rescued by a Pro Athlete Mid-Attack

Another man has filed a civil complaint against Sean “Diddy” Combs, adding to the growing list of lawsuits— including on behalf of minors—accusing Combs of sexual assault. In this case, the John Doe plaintiff alleged that a professional athlete stopped the rapper mid-attack.

The victim was the “owner of a family business specializing in renting luxury cars and jewelry,” according to the lawsuit. Allegedly, Combs—who was a frequent client of the victim’s company—invited the man to an event that included tons of “high-profile guests.”

But when the plaintiff got there, the suit alleges, Combs asked that they speak privately in his office.

“Plaintiff assumed Combs wanted to have a discussion about business,” the suit reads. “However, Plaintiff immediately realized Combs was intoxicated and acting strangely.”

Once they were alone, Combs allegedly exposed himself and began to grab the victim’s genitals “in a rough and sexual manner.”

“Plaintiff, shocked and disoriented, did not know how to respond to the weirdly inappropriate sexual advance made by Combs,” the complaint stated. The situation continued to escalate, apparently until a professional athlete—who remains unnamed—intervened.

The plaintiff stated that he suffered “significant emotional distress and trauma” following the assault. He is now suing Combs for compensatory and punitive damages, according to E! News.

“Combs is a menace to society, women and children,” the lawsuit read. “While his wealth has kept him above consequence for years, Combs now faces the awesome power of the American judicial system and ultimately a jury of his peers.”

Of course, Combs’s attorney is still sticking with the same statement he’s given to previous accusations: “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

If you need someone to talk to about an experience with sexual assault or abuse, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), where trained staff can provide you with support, information, advice, or a referral. You can also access 24/7 help online by visiting online.rainn.org.






