Diddy in Solitary Confinement After Inmate Fight Following Move to Low-Security Prison

Nine months after being moved to a low-security men’s prison in New Jersey, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sent to solitary confinement. This occurred after Diddy was involved in a fight with another inmate at FCI Fort Dix, where he is serving the remainder of his 50-month sentence.

Representatives for Diddy declined to comment to the press. Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Prisons responded to inquiries by stating that the facility “does not disclose disciplinary matters or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety, and security concerns,” according to a report from NBC News.

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Diddy was originally held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after his arrest in September 2024. He served about 14 months of his five-year sentence there. In October 2025, he was transferred to the much larger Fort Dix federal prison, which houses roughly 4,000 inmates.

Hopes of Early Release Seem Dashed for Diddy After Prison Fight

At the time, the reasoning for his transfer wasn’t disclosed. But a statement from his lawyer highlighted FCI Fort Dix’s drug treatment program. The move would allegedly allow Diddy “to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts,” according to a report from AP News.

Currently, Diddy is slated to be released on February 8, 2028. This is earlier than the original date of May 8, 2028, reported in 2025. He could also get out even earlier for good behavior and successfully completing prison rehabilitation programs. One of those is notably the drug treatment program.

At his October 2025 sentencing, the judge found Diddy guilty of traveling across state lines to engage in prostitution, a violation of the Mann Act. However, he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. This would have put him in prison for life. Additionally, he was hit with the maximum fine of $500,000.

Before the sentencing, Diddy submitted a letter to the judge claiming he’d gone through a “spiritual reset” while in jail. In a bid to no doubt gain the court’s favor, he said he was “committed to the journey of remaining a drug-free, non-violent and peaceful person.”

Diddy also faces more than 100 lawsuits unrelated to the trial. His legal team has dismissed the lawsuits as “clear attempts to garner publicity”, according to a report from the BBC. But there are reportedly lawsuits from more than 100 men and women containing allegations of rape and assault. Many of the accusers describe being drugged and coerced into sexual favors with the promise of career opportunities.

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