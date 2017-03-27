Diddy Threw a Another Massive Techno Party at His Mansion in Miami This Weekend

The annual Miami Music Week means a few things. You have the gargantuan weekend festival Ultra, long lines at the city staple La Sandwicherie eatery, sun burns, and on the closing Sunday of the weekend,10+ hour techno party in Diddy’s mansion on Star Island. A myth to some, reality to others, getting into the celeb-heavy private bash requires meeting a door policy with levels of complexity akin to Berghain. And like the infamous Berlin clubbing mecca, photos are also strictly prohibited—unless you’re Diddy. But regardless of one’s strategy for getting through the door, where Diddy is often greeting guests with a bottle of Ciroc, one thing is certain: there will be techno. For those who don’t know, the hip-hop mogul has long had an affinity for the deeper beats of dance music—as well as trips to Burning Man—and in 2014 he even released an album alongside tech-house lynchpin Guy Gerber. Now every year he books a lineup of his favorite DJs to play next to his pool.

This year, as you can see in the short Instagram clip below, Diddy’s lineup featured dance music royalty like South African house legend Black Coffee, who also performed last year alongside other Diddy-favorites like Felix Da Housecat, Bronx duo The Martinez Brothers, and two luminaries of the playa tech scene: Damian Lazarus and Atish. (Lee Burridge probably missed his flight). There was also Circoc…lots of Circoc.

