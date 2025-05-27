Diddy Reportedly Earning Millions in Jail With Crazy Side Hustle

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been raking in millions by renting out his private jet to wealthy individuals since he was arrested last September and charged with sex trafficking crimes.

According to the US Sun, Diddy has earned $4.1 million by renting out his $60 million Gulfstream G550, known as LoveAir. As reported by the outlet, the Bad Boy Records founder’s jet has been rented over 100 times, 126 to be exact, from September until last week, flying nearly 150,000 miles. A single venture on LoveAir costs $32,597 per 1,186-mile trek.

LoveAir is being advertised on charter broker sites as Jetty, with Silver Air operating the flights. However, it’s unknown whether any of the wealthy clientele are aware that Diddy is the owner of LoveAir. The 14-seater luxury jet, which was built in 2015, operates out of Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.

Diddy is Making a Lot of Money Renting His Jet

Diddy previously offered to sell LoveAir to pay his $50 million bail. A judge denied his request.

The news arrives days after Diddy’s former assistant, George Kaplan, testified in the hip-hop mogul’s sex trafficking trial that he once witnessed Diddy violently beat Cassie while aboard LoveAir in 2015. Kaplan remembers Cassie on the floor “on her back,” screaming, “Isn’t anybody seeing this?” during the incident. “There was a tremendous commotion and stumble, and then the glass crashed,” Kaplan said of the plane ride.

Combs, who is currently being housed at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, is standing trial for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges in Manhattan federal court.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.