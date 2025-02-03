diddy-reportedly-hospitalized-while-awaiting-sex-trafficking-trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs was remanded to prison in 2024, while awaiting trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges, but was reportedly temporarily transferred to a local hospital.

Diddy was transported during the night to avoid any “chaos” that the move could cause, considering the hip-hop mogul’s high-profile case, per Page Six. The outlet reports that Diddy was not held at the hospital overnight, as he was transferred back to prison after undergoing an MRI scan.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for anyone in our custody to include medical status or medical trips,” a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson later told The Post.

Marc Agnifilo, Diddy’s lawyer, also issued a statement, telling TMZ that he could not comment on “anything related to prisoner movements,” and would not comment on “anything related to possible medical issues.”

Many are speculating that Diddy suffered a knee injury of some kind, as the rapper has a long history of knee problems and has undergone multiple surgeries in the past.

Back in 2020, he claimed his injuries were the result of “clumsiness.”

“I’m clumsy. I trip. I fall. I fall in holes,” he said in an Instagram story. “It’s always been like that. This is my fourth surgery in two years. I’ve had two rotator cuffs, a knee replacement, and now it’s on quad. At the end of the day, this is God’s work to slow me down.”

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and has been denied bail multiple times. He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, and his trial is set to start on May 5, 2025. Additionally, Diddy is also facing numerous civil lawsuits stemming from alleged sexual misconduct and assault.