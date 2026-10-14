Diddy Reportedly Injured in Prison Fight With Jamaican Drug Lord

We now have some possible context for the reported injury that hospitalized Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to a report from TMZ, Diddy was transferred from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to a local hospital on Oct. 10, 2026, at around 1 am. The disgraced music mogul had apparently suffered a non-life-threatening head injury.

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Now, per Complex, it’s reported that Diddy was injured in a fight with Jamaican drug lord Christopher “Dudus” Coke. The outlet said their disagreement was over the alleged privileges Diddy has been given while in prison.

Sources claim that their altercation sparked prison raids and inmate cell phone confiscation. Ultimately, both men were reportedly separated and placed in solitary confinement.

Diddy’s current state of health and prison status are unclear

In 2024, Diddy was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The following year, in May 2025, his trial began and ran for roughly two months. On July 2, a jury returned found Diddy guilty on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution. He was not found guilty on additional charges of racketeering, conspiracy, and sex trafficking.

On October 3, 2025, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

Subsequently, Diddy’s legal team filed a sentencing appeal. They accused the judge of punishing the rapper for crimes he was acquitted of. In their filing, Diddy’s lawyers pointed out that sex trafficking and RICO charges he was not found guilty of committing.

They argued that his given sentence was significantly higher than what someone usually gets for his particular prostitution-related charges.

Diddy is appealing his nearly 5-year prison sentence

Diddy’s attorneys called his sentence a “perversion of justice.” They accused the judge of engaging in “acquitted conduct” sentencing, which is when a convict incurs an increased punishment based on rejected allegations. They stated that this practice is widely criticized in the legal community.

Ultimately, Diddy’s attorneys seek for the court to grant him “immediate release and grant a judgment of acquittal or at least vacate and remand for resentencing.” The appeal appears to be still active, as there is no evidence that an official ruling has been made.

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