Diddy Reportedly Pays Fellow Inmates Thousands for Massages, Meals and Laundry—and Watched 50 Cent’s Doc on a Jailbroken Tablet

When you’re in prison, you’re not supposed to be living a life of luxury. But at Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey, Diddy is apparently living like absolute luxury.

According to an NBC News report, the hip-hop mogul doesn’t have to live like everyone else. Instead, he’s coughing up the funds he’s accumulated over the years so he doesn’t have to lift a finger while he’s inside. People will cook and clean for him. Someone will give him special massages. He even has his own phone and tablet. According to one prisoner, it’s anything but normal.

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“This is not some normal s**t you see in jail. This is some rich s**t,” an anonymous man shared with the outlet. “It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy.”

Throughout the story, there are photos of the artist, born Sean Combs, using a contraband phone in order to receive alleged nude pictures from an old fling. Moreover, he’s been able to buy Remeron for fellow inmates and have guards smuggle in alcohol for him and a tight-knit group of prisoners.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Combs tried to downplay the circumstances. They essentially claimed that this is just day-to-day living in prison, while a Fort Dix spokesperson made it clear that they don’t allow contraband in their facility.

Diddy Reportedly Lives The Good Life While at Fort Dix Federal Prison in New Jersey

“The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news,” Diddy’s spokesperson shared. “The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal.”

How much would all of this activity cost for Diddy? According to NBC, he has people on the outside bringing in thousands of dollars into prisoners’ accounts. In exchange, he would have showers and toilets cleaned before using them and various special meals.

Additionally, he even got a jailbroken tablet in order to watch the 50 Cent-produced docuseries about him. “You can pretty much get anything except a key to the front door and a female,” one person shared. “He’s a billionaire. People are in awe of him. Money is power, especially behind bars.”

Evidently, 50 Cent got word that Diddy has already watched the documentary he made about him. In typical fashion, he laughed about it and promoted his latest film Street Fighter in the process. “Check out my Emmy award [winning] doc sean Combs the Reckoning available on Netflix coming to a prison near you. LOL STREET FIGHTER,” he wrote on Instagram.

Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs