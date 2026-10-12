Diddy Transferred From Prison Due to Medical Emergency

Diddy was reportedly transported out of federal prison over the weekend due to a medical emergency.

According to TMZ, on Oct. 10, 2026, at around 1 am local time, Diddy was transferred to a hospital from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. He apparently suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his head. It’s speculated there may have been some type of fall, but the circumstances are currently unclear.

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He was ultimately returned to the prison hours later. Seeming to be in better health.

Diddy has been incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix since October 2025

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in 2024 on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. This followed months of police investigation. He pleaded not guilty. The rapper proceeded to petition for bail multiple times. All of his requests were denied.

In May 2025, Diddy’s trial began, running for nearly two months. On July 2, after deliberating for only three days, the jury returned its verdict. They found Diddy guilty on “two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution involving” Cassie Ventura—his ex-girlfriend—another former partner, and multiple male sex workers. However, he was not found guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

The prosecution asked that he be sentenced to 11 years in prison. The defense requested no more than 14 months behind bars.

On Friday, October 3, U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Diddy to 50 months incarcerated. “Mr. Combs, you’re being sentenced for the offenses of conviction, NOT the crimes he was acquitted of,” he stated. “However, under law, the court shall consider’ the nature of the offense and characteristics of the defendant.”

The judge also reportedly cited a law stating that no limitations are to be placed on the “background, character, and conduct” a judge is authorized to consider when ruling. This includes video footage of Diddy violently assaulting Ventura, which had gone viral some months prior.

In addition to his federal criminal case and incarceration, Diddy has also faced numerous civil lawsuits. The cases all stem from alleged sexual misconduct and assault claims by numerous individuals.

The disgraced rap mogul has maintained his innocence.

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