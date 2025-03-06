Diddy Was Involved in Tupac’s Murder, Bad Boy Co-Founder Claims

Diddy has been accused of a lot of serious crimes lately, and now he’s facing new allegations of being involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur.

The claims come from former Bad Boy Records president and co-founder Kirk Burrowes, who was with the label up until his firing in 1997, one year after Tupac was gunned down in Las Vegas. He’s now filed a lawsuit against Diddy alleging things such as sexual abuse, coercion, violence, intimidation, career sabotage, and financial extortion, per Hot New Hip-Hop.

Videos by VICE

Interestingly, among the allegations in his lawsuit, Burrowes implies that Diddy was behind Tupac’s death. He claims that Diddy felt an “unchecked jealousy” toward Tupac, which was what led him to allegedly conjure a murder plot.

Diddy was allegedly jealous of Tupac

After allegedly feeling insecure about Tupac’s talent and popularity, Burrowes claims Diddy grew upset over The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac starting to develop a friendship, and that his anger allegedly caused him to be “reckless” and created a “dangerous environment” in the hip-hop community.

It’s reported that days before Tupac’s murder in Las Vegas, Diddy rented cars for men from Harlem to drive across the country and into the Nevada city. It’s said that this caravan was not connected to Bad Boy Records in any way.

Currently, a man named Duane “Keefe D” Davis is awaiting trial after being charged over his involvement with Tupac’s murder, and his name apparently turns up in Burrowes’ lawsuit. It’s alleged that Diddy made a “$1 million” deal with Davis, but he ended up having issues with getting the money to Davis.

Suge Knight claims that Snoop Dogg was behind Tupac’s shooting death

Interestingly, Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight recently accused Snoop Dogg of being involved in Tupac’s murder, but it’s not clear Burrowes mentioned Snoop’s name appears anywhere in his lawsuit.

In a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Suge claimed that singer Ray J told him that Snoop confessed to being involved in Tupac’s death. “You brag about all these phone calls recorded,” Suge claimed. “You brag about how Snoop tells you and told you he’s part of the people who put bread to kill Pac.”

Suge continued: “That’s why I say don’t mention 2Pac’s name in none of your interviews because you fuck with the m***r Snoop who said he had something to do with it.”

Later, The Art of Dialogue made a social media post about Suge’s claims, and Snoop wound up in the comments. “This n**ga won’t stop talking about me,” he wrote, then implying that Suge is upset over Snoop owning the record label he co-founded, Death Row Records, which was Snoop’s original label home.

“Mad cuz I own Death Row,” Snoop wrote, then adding, “I realize your lies.” The “Gin and Juice” rapper purchased the record label in 2022, much to Suge’s chagrin.