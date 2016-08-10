VICE
Die Antwoord Have Fired Shots at the Director of ‘Suicide Squad’ for Biting Their Style

World, sit down, because Die Antwoord’s Yolandi Visser is mad as fuck. In an Instagram post earlier this morning she accused David Ayer, the director of anti-hero comic book blockbuster Suicide Squad, of jocking their aesthetic. How? The group have pointed to walls full of black and white grafitti, Ninja and Jared Leto’s twin penchant for wearing massive trench coats with no shirt underneath, Harley Quinn copping Yolandi’s style of rocking three watches at once, and lots of other little details that “other people wont see but we notice.” According to the post, Ayer approached the group while making the film to express that he was “down.” He also apparently talked about Die Antwoord loads on set and even invited them to the premiere. When they challenged him on the similarities, he ignored them.

Yolandi uploaded a montage of comparisons to Instagram to the tune of Craig Mack’s “Jockin My Style,” which concludes with a fart. Kanye took a beating too. “We all tink u wack,” she wrote, “U shud start a crew called:,”im a fake fuck” ask kanye if he wants to join u,” which might have something to do with that story about the porn and banana pudding earlier this year that led to Ninja blocking Kanye’s number.

The lines between taking influence and straight up biting aren’t clear cut, so who’s to say what actually happened, but Die Antwoord have a very bold aesthetic and it must be a bummer to see it worked into the worst most heavily financed piece of garbage of 2016.

Watch and read Yolandi’s full post below.

yes David Ayer u jockin our style. callin ninja up before your movie came our pretendin 2b down, so it looks OK when u bite our black & white graf style & our opening sequence to umshiniwam & an all da lil tiny details u nibbeld dat other people wont see but we notice. Cara & Jared told us how much u were talkin abt us on set but u never asked our permision to rip us off. An when ninja texted u sayin wassup wif dat u said nothin like a scared lil bitch. U were jus flauntin our names pretendin to b down. u aint down an u never will b. but before we knew da extent of ur two face nature – u invited us to ur movie premiere(which i didnt wanna go to) but ninja went , tinkin ur solid guy an mayb there was jus a lil “misunderstandin”. Den poor ninja had to sit thru dat hole bullshit movie. An u even got da nerve to say wassup to him smilin – an ninja has to b nice cus he is there wif his kid. But we all tink u wack. U shud start a crew called:,”im a fake fuck” ask kanye if he wants to join u. Cum show ur pretty face at my studios. U know Muggs & u know where da Soul Assasin Studios at. we watin for u. @djmuggs_the_black_goat_ @zef_alien @boojie_baby_ @ragingzefboner @_dark_force_ @dejanvisser @djhitekisgod @jipsi518

