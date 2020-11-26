The Football Fans Who Founded ‘The Church of Maradona’

In his home country of Argentina, Diego Maradona was widely considered the greatest football player to ever play the sport. He was so beloved by his fans that, in 1998, a group took their adoration for Maradona and made it holy, founding the Maradonian Church, a religion entirely devoted to worshipping the man known as D10S.

Over the years, the church has blossomed into a fully-fledged movement, complete with its own Maradona-themed prayers, baptisms and Ten Commandments.

In this episode of MISCELANÉA, VICE met the founders of the Maradonian Church to hear how and why they started the religion, and how it’s grown over the years. We then visited a Maradonian mass to speak to a few congregants and witness a follower’s two young daughters – Mara and Dona – get baptised.