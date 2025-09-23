It’s All Blue Skies With This THC Vape

If you dream of blueberries and better days, give the Diet Smoke Blue Dream THCP Vape Cartridge a puff. This cart has a sweet taste that can appeal to every palate, and delivers a versatile high that can take you from day to night and back again. And with a distinct combination of cannabis compounds, it offers a modern high that keeps you present, minus all the worries of daily life.

Not a Beginner’s Blend

This cart has an interesting blend of cannabinoids, with 700mg HHC, 100mg CBG, 50mg THCP, and 50mg HHCO. The cart also contains 100mg of terpenes for a natural Blue Dream flavor profile.

If you’re unfamiliar with HHC, it’s a natural and synthetic compound. The compound is derived from hemp plants and occurs naturally, but is typically synthesized from CBD to make enough to use in products.

THCP is a natural cannabinoid that is supposedly 33x stronger than Delta-9 THC. And HHCO, which is uncommon on the market right now, is HHC acetate. It’s another form of synthesized HHC that is engineered to be stronger. Lastly, CBG is a nonpsychoactive cannabinoid, similar to CBD.

Since THCP and HHCO are on the stronger side, I don’t recommend this for beginners. If you want to try it and don’t have a high tolerance, start with one small rip and wait a few minutes. Don’t overdo it, because this cart gets you high super quickly.

Blue Dreaming from Day to Night

CBG can help you relax, but the rest of these cannabinoids and compounds are more likely to energize you. The cartridge delivers a euphoric and uplifting experience that is lovely for creative or physical activities. There’s a soft body high that has a slight tingle. It can make exercising, cleaning, or even working (depending on your job) more enjoyable.

Despite being a strong hybrid that leans toward sativa, this strain often helps with anxiety and stress and rarely causes paranoia. I’ve never felt anxious on Blue Dream, but you should still take it slow since the THCP can hit harder than expected.

While most vapes hit within minutes, this one is especially fast. After one or two hits, I can feel the effects in less than 60 seconds. So if you want to remedy any stress quickly, this is the right product. One of the best aspects is that while you feel fantastic, you won’t seem stupidly stoned. You can still pretend to be a sober, functioning adult while actually floating on a blue cloud.

Not many products can transition from day to night as well as this one. And we can partially thank the CBG for that. The strain can be energizing, but if you’re already tired, it can also help you drift off to sleep. I recommend it for daytime responsibilities, but it’s versatile enough for any moment.

Misty, Breezy, Blueberry

While there are 100mg of terpenes in this vape, the flavor is quite subtle. Blue Dream got its name from the sweet blueberry taste. With the flower, it’s prominent. But in vape form, it’s a lighter taste that is hempy with subtle hints of blueberries. It’s one of the softest flavor profiles, with a smooth taste rather than a spicy or punchy one.

For people who love a silky smooth hit, it will satisfy all your wants. It’s soft and airy on your tongue, with smoke that feels misty instead of dry on your throat. I could compare it to a breezy cocktail, like a blueberry mojito or something. There’s nothing harsh about it. Just let the sweet flavor roll into your lungs. But don’t let the laidback taste and texture fool you — it’s still potent as hell.

Test Tube Chic

Diet Smoke packages this cart in a test tube-like bottle that looks cool and modern. It’s small enough to be portable but still has a unique and chic look that makes it intriguing. It’s the first vape cart I’ve seen with this kind of container, which stands out to me.

The actual cart has an interesting design, with a clear mouthpiece that is a perfect extension of the concentrate compartment. Instead of having a more slender mouthpiece, like many other vapes, it has a larger piece with a wide opening that looks like a funnel. It’s unusual for a cart to look like this, but I love the clean and futuristic style.

Price That Matches the Punch

At $39 for 1g, the standard price is slightly above average. If you choose to subscribe and save, the price drops to about $31 for 1g, which is the average for vape cartridges. For the intense cocktail of THC and other cannabinoids and compounds you get, the price is completely fair. It’s not a top budget option, but it also isn’t going to bust a standard weed budget.

A Lucid Dream in Cart Form

The Diet Smoke Blue Dream THCP Vape Cartridge is like a lucid dream, keeping you clear and awake while throwing your anxiety out the window. You can feel relaxed without falling asleep. While the strain is a hybrid, this vape leans heavily toward sativa, making it a marvelous option if you want something that will lift you up rather than make you sink down.

The potent formula isn’t ideal for newbies, but the sweet and light blueberry flavor is delightfully easy to inhale, making it an inviting cart for everyone.

