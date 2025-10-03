THCa Prerolls With a Double-Scoop of Gelato 33

There is nothing diet about the Diet Smoke Gelato THCa Prerolls. These babies are strong and aren’t messing around, so get ready for a thick haze that’s happy and laidback. It’s the kind of strain that can work for a range of occasions, and DS has engineered a super-strong version. With a smooth burn and sweet flavor, these could be your dream joint.

Gelato 33 With 33%

The preroll is the lovely Gelato strain, a.k.a. Gelato 33, which is the parent strain of Ice Cream Cake. It’s a hybrid that tends to lean toward an indica, and is known to be a potent but soothing strain.

The precise THC content can differ between flower batches, so we can assume the preroll is between 30% and 35% Delta-9 THC. A lot of strains hover around 20%, so this one is quite strong, and I wouldn’t recommend it for beginners unless you want to experience an intense high and a new plane of existence.

The CBD and other cannabinoids concentrations in these 1.3g prerolls are too low to be significant, but it’s still a wonderful strain for relaxing or getting ready for bed. And top terpenes include caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, contributing to a strong entourage effect.

A Mood Shift in the Chill Direction

Diet Smoke engineered this flower to be particularly potent, so it’s stronger than other THCa Gelato batches I’ve tried. It hit fast and hard, but in a plush, hazy manner that’s easy to slide into. It’s not like an edible that can take minutes or even hours to kick in. You’ll feel that euphoric and relaxed feeling within seconds of taking a puff.

The preroll creates a happy and calm sensation after just a few rips, making it easy to vibe with the moment and go with the flow. It helps quell any feelings of stress or anxiety, leaving you with total peace and comfort, whether you’re in a group setting or just toking alone.

I find that everyone experiences this strain differently. And it doesn’t even hit me the same each time. In this case, it had me in a cozy haze that made bedtime more appealing than ever. I was already tired when I lit it, but it just exacerbated the laidback feeling. It’s a fully cerebral high for me. There wasn’t any body tingles or floating feelings. Instead, it’s a delightful mood shift and head change that washes away any troubles you were dealing with that day.

When I tried another preroll earlier in the day, I found it to be more uplifting, but still wonderfully laidback and soothing. No matter the time of day, that happy euphoria is consistently there. And if you’re not on the edge of sleep, like I was the night before, you might get a good case of the giggles.

The only (slight) bummer about this strain is that the high isn’t long-lasting. Thank god the prerolls are beefy! I like to smoke half, gingerly put it out, and then crush the rest when the high starts to fade, which is usually 60-90 minutes later. Something to keep in mind in case you were hoping for an extended experience.

Floral, Creamy, Sugary, Dreamy

Gelato is an enduringly popular strain, and its scrumptious flavor profile is a big reason why. While the scent is peppery and citrus-y, the taste is much more floral and creamy. I might compare it to a lemon lavender sorbet, or something in that category.

The aroma can be punchy, but not in a harsh way. It just has a very bright scent, similar to Super Lemon Haze. However, the flavor is where things become more decadent and milky. The smoke is soft and smooth, with a beautiful thickness that isn’t rough on your throat but also delivers a full-bodied texture.

You get notes of sugar and vanilla on the exhale, which can be easygoing and silky. Despite the high THC content, the softness of the smoke and the sweet, creamy profile can make it an accessible preroll for newbies. Plus, Diet Smoke’s prerolls are also rolled perfectly — not too tight, not wrinkled or messy. They burn evenly and at just the right pace. I’m not sure if they’re machine or hand-rolled; either way, they’re fabulous.

Sleek, Mysterious, and Covertly Cool

Courtesy of author

Diet Smoke tends to strike a good balance between modern minimalism and colorful contemporary. Something about the preroll pack is particularly mysterious and alluring. The all-black box feels sleek and covert, and the ombre label offers a pop of color. It’s not the kind of box that’s going to give away your green habits to anyone who peeks in your bag.

I also appreciate any brand that packages prerolls in these little boxes with sections. Each j has its own cozy resting spot. When multiple prerolls are packaged in a tube-like container, they tend to get squished or stuck. The box packaging feels more thoughtful and high-end.

For the Top-Shelf Tokers

One of my top reasons to shop Diet Smoke products is that they love to reward loyalty and love to give a bulk discount. Each box comes with five prerolls, and you can get them in packs of one, three, or five boxes. If you decide to stock up, you can save. Get 5% off a three-pack or 10% off a five-pack, meaning 15 or 25 joints, respectively.

If you want to keep the euphoria going, you can subscribe and save for regular deliveries, and get a hefty 20% off every order. Here’s the thing: The prerolls are not super cheap. Diet Smoke sells some of my favorite budget picks, namely their Cherry Lime THC Gummies. But these are top-tier prerolls, costing, at their most expensive, $14 for each joint.

This is not an outrageous price by any means, but I know you can find cheaper rolls elsewhere. At their cheapest, these are $10 each when you buy in bulk and subscribe. HOWEVER, the value changes when you remember these are 1.3g each. Most prerolls I’ve encountered are 1g or less, so these are fatter rolls for about the same price. You’re getting your money’s worth between the flower quality, amount, and potency; trust me.

Euphoria Served by the Scoop

Diet Smoke doesn’t slouch when it comes to quality, and I have to commend them for stocking products that range from budget picks to top-shelf goodies. The Diet Smoke Gelato THCa Prerolls definitely feel like a higher-end product, and hit all the right notes a joint should, from the balanced burn to the lush high. The only way to go wrong with these is if you face one and find yourself levitating higher than expected.

