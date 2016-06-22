Digging Roots Fight Fire with Fire, Peacefully, in “AK-47” Video



Aboriginal roots-rockers Digging Roots have a message to share with the confused, fearful world we seem to be living in. Their new song, “AK-47” is a blues stomper for peace and love. Singer Shoshona Kish wants to fill the titular firearm with hope and flowers, while the video stars her as a benevolent warrior amidst the Canadian wilderness as images of grenades and soldiers fly past.

“This song is very personal and emotional for us,” says band member Raven Kanatakta, “Especially in the wake of the horrific events in Orlando this last week. ‘AK-47’ is about opening fire on hate, oppression and violence. Not with bullets and guns; but with the full force of love. This song is about peace and courage and the idea that its time to change the whole paradigm. Stop the violence, against each other, ourselves, against the land. There’s an Anishinaabe word in the chant at the end of the song that distills it all for me. ‘Nizoogide’e’. It means “My heart is a stronghold.’” Watch the video below.

