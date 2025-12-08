Digimon Story: Time Stranger Is Getting Its First DLC Very Soon

Digimon Story: Time Stranger is perhaps the most popular Digimon game in recent years. The Digimon game series has always been popular as a solid choice for fans of the monster-catching/battling genre. However, Time Stranger in particular made a huge impact as a real competitor to the most recent Pokemon entry, Legends: Z-A. In fact, many longtime Pokemon fans now seem to be enjoying the Digimon path instead.

Following the massive success of this game, Digimon Story: Time Stranger has now announced that the very first DLC content for the game is almost here.

Digimmon Story: Time Stranger’s First DLC Episodes Are Almost Here!

The first official DLC content for Digimon Story: Time Stranger is set to go live at 12 AM CET on December 12, as stated in the official dev newspost posted alongside the release date trailer. This DLC is titled Alternate Dimension and will contain an episode pack for players to enjoy.

Take a look at the release date trailer for Digimon Story: Time Stranger’s Alternate Dimension DLC via the official BANDAI NAMCO YouTube channel below.

As indicated by the name of the DLC, players can expect to uncover a tale that sees them take on a mission to defeat the Digimon responsible for this Akashic Backdoor. Additionally, fans seem to be very much looking forward to the return of character Kyoko Kuremi. Kyoko just so happens to be a detective who has previously made appearances in earlier Digimon Story titles Because of this, her comeback adds an extra layer of anticipation to the upcoming content.

The Alternate Dimension episode pack DLC for Digimon Story: Time Stranger is considered part of the Season’s Pass. Players can purchase a Season’s Pass via Steam for approximately $29.99 USD, or the same price equivalent in your local currency.

If players do purchase a Season’s Pass to gain access to the Alternate Dimension DLC content, then they will also gain access to other bonus content. This includes the likes of more Digivolution routes, bonus DLC episode packs, unique items, and more. Furthermore, a complete summary of every item included in this purchase has been outlined below.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger Season’s Pass Contents

Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1

Addition of Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon x 5

Episode for additional Digimon

Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2

Addition of Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon x 5

Episode for additional Digimon

Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 3

Addition of Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon x 5

Episode for additional Digimon

Season Pass Bonus: Farm Item Golden Moai

*The DLC included in the Season Pass will be distributed by September 30, 2026.