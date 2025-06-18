digital-anxiety-is-giving-you-real-life-stress

Did you know that June 18th is International Panic Day? The awareness day is an initiative aimed at educating and spreading information about panic disorders and increased anxiety. And what better way to address the issue than by discussing some contributing factors—namely, digital anxiety and panic.

One common form of anxiety many of us experience is digital anxiety—and it undoubtedly contributes to panic. In fact, according to a study by NordPass, almost 80% of people suffer from anxiety stemming from their digital lives, while 1 in 6 netizens show signs of digital panic.

“The mere prospect of experiencing a single serious online incident—like an email or social media hack, or discovering that you’re being monitored online—is enough to trigger digital anxiety,” the study reads. “Tech-savvy individuals and those who’ve experienced a cybersecurity incident in the past tend to feel the highest levels of digital stress when engaging in online activities.”

Now, it appears that professionals are among the top worriers, likely because they handle delicate information and online accounts. And, of course, they know too much for their good. They’re hyper-aware of the risks.

However, over two-thirds of Americans worry about their family’s online safety. Others feel overwhelmed by the mere access the internet gives us to false yet distressing stories.

“With AI adoption booming, fake news spreading like wildfire, and cyber threats becoming more sophisticated by the day, it’s no surprise that people feel overwhelmed and vulnerable online,” said Karolis Arbaciauskas, head of business product at NordPass. “Worries about accounts being hacked, online behavior being tracked, or unexpected incidents occurring place a burden on our mental load and add stress to an already hectic lifestyle.”

Unfortunately, it seems that ignorance is bliss in this case, with digital panic affecting 40% of people who have read about/or attended training for cybersecurity.

But interestingly enough, compared to other generations, Generation X (those born between 1965 and 1981) seems to experience more digital panic. The next most impacted generation is Millennials.

Digital Anxiety Is Ruining Your Online Experience and Giving You Real-Life Stress

You might be wondering: with all this fear around our digital use, what’s the fix?

It’s obviously not as easy as saying “get off your phone!” Considering most of us need our phones to manage our bank accounts, conduct professional communication, and perform other necessary day-to-day tasks, it’s unrealistic to turn to digital abstinence as a solution.

Thankfully, there are other options.

According to the survey, nearly 50% believe that an all-in-one solution would ease their anxiety. This might look like a cybersecurity tool that covers VPN, password management, and threat detection.

“Fingerprint and facial recognition on personal electronics have really changed the user experience for the better,” said Arbaciauskas. “And modern cybersecurity tools are providing significant support, making it easier to manage accounts, protect sensitive data, and maintain control over who has access to the information.”

If you want to minimize your own digital anxiety, however, it helps to take small yet effective steps toward a more secure digital experience.

NordPass recommended netizens set up a VPN for safer browsing, avoid using risky Wi-Fi, manage alerts so they’re not overwhelmed with apps, use a password manager to organize passwords, and—of course—put the phone down and step aside when they’re feeling especially triggered.

“As these solutions continue to evolve, I hope they will help people face the digital world with more confidence,” Arbaciauskas concluded.