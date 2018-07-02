Dildo Ko Dil Do: Sex Toys in India

This July, we’re heating things up with Sex-Rated: The VICE Guide to Sex in India. Come with us as we dive deep into Indian sexuality, as well as cherry-pick some of the best videos and stories about sex from VICE around the world. Read more here.

Are sex toys legal? Should you be playing with them? Would your doctor recommend them? In the first video for Sex-Rated: A VICE Guide to Sex in India, we visit a roadside sex toy stall, take part in a focus-group for an online sex toy company, and meet experts who give us the lowdown on everything you would need to know as a (first time) sex toy owner or even as a connoisseur of sexual aids.

