Dildo Residents Are Mad About a Pair of Dildos Parading Around Their Town

The residents of Dildo, Newfoundland, have been riding a wave of newfound fame care of Jimmy Kimmel—but the fun may be ending prematurely.

Kimmel recently became honorary mayor of Dildo after launching a weeklong campaign on his late-night show, having become enamoured with the seaside community’s phallic name.

And while Dildo’s 1,200 or so locals have been basking in the town’s new designation as “Hollywood’s Sister City,” the glory has brought on its own set of controversies.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, one of the scandals relates to literal dildos. Our Pleasure, a St. John’s-based sex shop, released a video on Facebook that follows two large, flesh-coloured dildos, Jimmy and Edward, making their way around Dildo.

Set to generic emotive music, the “dildos day in Dildo” features a montage of the pair of peens as they pose for photos on the windshield driving to Dildo, under the Welcome to Dildo sign, under the sign for the Dildo Boathouse Inn, and finish with a moneyshot of scenic Dildo.

But the photo shoot isn’t going over well with everyone. According to the Telegram , a lot of residents have signed a paper petition explaining why they were offended by it.

Dildo local committee member Andrew Pretty told the Telegram it’s “not what the town is about at all.”

He went on to opine that taking photos of dildos parading around town—even near a playground—in broad daylight is “not right.”

“I think about the children. There’s no need of an eight-year-old seeing Our Pleasure going around with sex toys in the community.”

On its Facebook page, Our Pleasure thanked residents for “taking the time to communicate about their position on our adventure to the community of Dildo.” However, the company noted that it too has a right to to express itself.

In the video of Jimmy and Edward, an employee explains “the tongue in cheek innuendos and everything that’s come along with Dildo has made sex a lot easier to talk about, which is really what Our Pleasure wants.”

The Dildo drama doesn’t end there.

Kimmel’s crew erected a Dildo sign, in the likeness of the Hollywood sign, which sits on a hill behind private properties. It’s become a tourist draw—to the extent that people are now trespassing onto private property in order to get to the sign, the Canadian Press reports.

Pretty said warning signs discouraging people from making the 45-metre trek to the sign have been ignored. If they continue to be ignored, he said the sign will come down.

