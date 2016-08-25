We Saw Dillinger Escape Plan Play a Surprise Show to Like 100 People and It Was Fucking Nuts

It was less than a month ago that heavy music trailblazers and five-perosn shred institution Dillinger Escape Plan announced that, after two decades, they would be hanging it up – but not before they drop their sixth album Dissociation, which comes out on October 14 on their own label, Party Smasher Inc. For fans, the decision was both unprecedented and devastating – a baller move from a band still entirely on top of their game, but then again, it makes perfect sense for DEP to go out in the same whirlwind of chaos in which they arrived.

“I think it’s one of those things where we didn’t want to get to the point where we’re stopping because we have to or because we’re old or people are kind of over it,” guitarist Ben Weinman tells Noisey in a recent interview. “Who knows if that would ever happen, but I feel way more empowered in making hard decisions. I don’t like the idea of slowing down or doing it less often, I like to just dive in full-force and take things to the extreme because that’s what this band has always been about.”

So, as you can imagine, when the band announced a surprise show in a pub with a capacity of approximately 100 human bodies, people lost their shit.

Taking place at London’s Old Blue Last last night ahead of their appearance at Reading & Leeds, the show sold out in 11 seconds and almost brought the roof down. Intense doesn’t even begin to cover it. Sweat literally coated the ceiling, dripping down on one of the world’s most colossal sounding bands and a dehydrated assemblage of their die-hard fans on the hottest day of the year so far.

If you didn’t get to go, please feel free to pit vicariously through the following images.

