Ding-Dong Ditching Slug Terrorizing Bavarian Neighborhood Caught by Cops

Residents of a Bavarian apartment complex were being terrorized by a serial ding-dong ditcher at all hours of the day, to the point that they involved the police. No one expected the mischief to be a mollusc.

For those of you who never tormented your unsuspecting neighbors as a child, ding-dong ditch is when you ring someone’s doorbell and then flee, delighting in the fact that you made someone get up and open the door to no one — the ultimate horror.

Ding-dong ditch can end tragically, as it recently did in Texas, when a child ding-dong ditcher was shot and killed. Other times, the story can be filled with whimsy and doesn’t speak volumes on the state of things. Let’s focus on the latter from here on out.

Someone…or something was relentlessly ringing residents’ buzzers, waking them from their sleep. Everyone assumed it was the usual suspects, just some teen pranksters pulling a classic klingelstreich, Germany’s version of ding-dong ditch. But this time, it wasn’t a snot-nosed kid.

Speaking to a local tabloid called Bild, Lisa, a 30-year-old sales assistant, explained that she heard her doorbell and ignored it. Her sister-in-law, in an apartment upstairs, called in a panic because her own buzzer was also ringing. With no one visible at the door and motion sensors refusing to do their job, paranoia set in. Were they being haunted? Was it a mischievous ghostly prankster?

The police were called before the Ghostbusters were brought in.

The officers rolled up expecting bored teenagers, maybe even a drunk neighbor. But as the relentless ringing continued under their watch, they investigated further—and that’s when they saw it. The culprit, at the scene of the crime. They always come back to the scene of the crime. Only, it wasn’t a teenage prankster or a local drunkard.

It was a slug.

A real, slow-moving, mucous-y slug gliding over the apartment’s bell plate, ringing it the whole time. The little slug’s slimy body had triggered the sensors, weaponizing the doorbell system and plunging the building into sonic chaos.

The cops yanked the little guy off the buttons and released him into the grass, likely with a stern warning and the threat of a fine if he does it again.