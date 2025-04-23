‘Dinkum’ Has Finally Hit Version 1.0, and I Can’t Wait to Head Back to Totally-Not-Australia Again

When Dinkum came out in Early Access in 2022, it took the world by storm. I guess you could say this Australian-themed cozy game flipped the world upside down. Get it? But now, it’s finally ready to toss the final Early Access shrimp on the barbie and make its grand debut with Version 1.0. With three years of content updates under its belt, it’s bigger, bolder, and better than it ever has been before. And I can’t wait to jump in and experience what this game has to offer.

Screenshot: James Bendon/ KRAFTON, Inc.

‘Dinkum’ May Come From the Land Down Under, but Its Gameplay Is Over the Top

When I first tried Dinkum, I couldn’t get into it as much as I would have liked to. Mainly because, at the time, its controller support was beyond wonky, and I wasn’t primarily a PC player. I’m so comfortable playing cozy games with a controller that swapping to keyboard and mouse felt “wrong”, in a way. But now that Dinkum has plenty of time to cook, I’m jumping back in to check out its big release. And to celebrate the exit from Early Access, many new features have been added to the game.

Videos by VICE

We can build more Guest Houses, Bug Terrariums are available now, a giant Town Bell, and even the ability to fly a plane. Yes, that’s right, you can officially fly a plane in Dinkum now, and I think that may have just solidified my plans for the night. There’s a lot to love about Dinkum, even if you’re not familiar with the culture that it’s emulating. But rather than just being another Animal Crossing clone, there are plenty of ways the game tries to be different. And believe me, they’re appreciated.

It’s always great to see a game like Dinkum finally hit that 1.0 release, especially when James Bendon has placed such a tremendous amount of work into creating it. Solo-developing games is difficult, and Dinkum deserves this success. A massive congrats to James for setting out and accomplishing the dream. I already know this one is going to be a barn burner in our house. I know we won’t stop playing any time soon.