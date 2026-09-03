Dino Crisis Leaked for Sony State of Play on September 3

A prominent insider claims that Dino Crisis 2 will be featured during Sony’s State of Play on September 3. If the leak is accurate, Capcom’s long-dormant dinosaur series will return at the PS5 showcase.

Dino Crisis 2 Will Be at Sony State of Play, According to Leaker

Screenshot: Capcom

If you did a double take at that headline, I don’t blame you! However, according to prominent gaming insider NateTheHate, Dino Crisis 2 will be one of the games featured during the September 3 Sony State of Play. Nate made the claim in a post on X after a fan asked him which games would appear at the PS5 showcase.

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Interestingly, the gaming insider did not specify whether Dino Crisis 2 would be released as a PlayStation Classic or return as a modern remake. However, even if it is just the original game getting a re-release, this is still exciting news for fans of the Capcom series, as it could mean that Dino Crisis 2 is finally getting trophy support.

Screenshot: NateTheHate

As far as how trustworthy this leak is, NateTheHate is considered one of the most reliable insiders in the industry right now. In fact, it was Nate who leaked the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake for Switch 2 more than two months before Nintendo announced it. The only question now is: Which version of Dino Crisis 2 could we be getting?

Sony State of Play Games Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: PlayStation

NateTheHate didn’t just leak Dino Crisis 2 for the Sony State of Play taking place on September 3. The insider also revealed several additional titles. For your convenience, here is the full list of games that Nate says will make an appearance during the PlayStation 5 event:

Keeper

Rhapsody

Daba

Dino Crisis 2

Until Dawn 2

Some of these are obviously deep cuts, such as Daba, which is an upcoming Chinese Soulslike. However, it also looks like we’ll get another look at Until Dawn 2. As far as Rhapsody goes, it appears to be a reference to the 1997 PlayStation classic Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure.

With that in mind, several of the leaked titles could be featured during a PlayStation Plus section of the showcase. Dino Crisis 2, for example, could be announced as a PlayStation Classic or PlayStation Plus Premium title. After all, the original Dino Crisis is already available through the service, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Capcom’s sequel eventually added to the lineup.

Screenshot: PlayStation Store

Given how badly fans have wanted a new Dino Crisis game, though, many will likely be hoping that today’s announcement is something more substantial than a classic re-release. However, we should keep our expectations in check, as I’m betting on this being a PS Classic digital release.