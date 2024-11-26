‘Dino Crisis’ Fans Rejoice as Cult Classic Horror Game Reappears on PSN

For the first time in years, the hordes of Dino Crisis fans have something to look forward to. No, it’s not a release date for PALEOPHAGE, but it’s something just as exciting. The original Dino Crisis is now available on PSN, and there’s a good chance you can download it for free — depending on what you were doing with your PS3 or PS Vita at the time.

Screenshot: Capcom

A Cult Classic for a New Age — ‘Dino Crisis’ Is on PS4 and PS5

First, we’ll touch on the good news. Dino Crisis is available on PS4 and PS5. We can only hope that Capcom will see the demand for this and finally get to work on making a new entry in the franchise that isn’t Exoprimal. If you’re rolling with PS+ Premium, you can jump into Dino Crisis at no cost. While I didn’t expect cross-buying to follow multiple generations later, I appreciate that it does.

If you’re not on that particular PS+ Tier, however, you’ll need to shell over $9.99 to jump into the prehistoric terror that is Dino Crisis. Non-boxed, disc-only copies of Dino Crisis are normally listed for $30 or more on sites like eBay. This is a steal if you ask me. And while I do love my retro corner more than anything, I can deal with playing a game like this on an HDTV.

Dino Crisis and Resident Evil Director’s Cut can now be purchased on US PSN for $9.99 each (free with cross-buy if purchased previously on PS3/PS Vita) Dino Crisis https://buff.ly/4eLfIsZ Resident Evil Director’s Cut https://buff.ly/4170wlY — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2024-11-26T14:55:38.235Z

The PS1 classic released on the PlayStation Network back in 2006. Making this the first time the franchise has returned to consoles since then. While it isn’t the remake or remaster we deserve, being able to dive back into the world of Dino Crisis on current-generation hardware is a dream come true.

This franchise shares a lot in common with Resident Evil. But it also pushed the boundaries further in many ways. The unique bleeding system made every encounter all the more tense. Enemies were much more brutal and violent. There’s a reason why this franchise is as loved as it is.

Speaking of Resident Evil. You can finally purchase the Director’s Cut for $9.99. Both of these games deserve the love and praise they’ve earned over the years. And now, there’s no subscription service required to dive into them.