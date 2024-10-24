Dinosaur Fossils Discovered in Hong Kong for the First Time

A big discovery has been made in China. In a Wednesday press release, the Chinese government announced that dinosaur fossils had been discovered in Hong Kong for the first time.

The specimens were discovered on Port Island in the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark in March. Upon realizing that the find contained suspected vertebrate fossils, the Development Bureau (DEVB) commissioned experts from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP). Those experts were tasked with conducting a field investigation, studying fossil specimens, recommending management plans, and discussing follow-up actions.

The DEVB and IVPP, as well as the Antiquities and Monuments Office (AMO) and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD), conducted site visits to Port Island to collect specimens which contain suspected vertebrate fossils.

The specimens were later identified as bone fossils of a large aged dinosaur dating back to the Cretaceous period. That period happened is between145 and 66 million years ago. The species of the dinosaur has yet to be confirmed. Further research is planned in conjunction with the AMO, AFCD, IVPP, and universities in Hong Kong.

Bernadette Linn, the Secretary for Development, said that the find is of great significance. She added that the fossils will provide new evidence for research on palaeoecology in Hong Kong.

Beginning Oct. 25, the fossils will be on display at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre. By the end of the year, the Chinese government will complete a temporary workshop and exhibition space. The build will allow the public to observe the experts’ work with the fossils.

In the wake of the exciting find, the Director of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation announced the closure of the entire area of Port Island within Plover Cove (Extension) Country Park until further notice.

While the find is the first in Hong Kong, other dinosaur fossils have been found throughout mainland China. In fact, according to London’s Natural History Museum, 58 species have been discovered in the country. In 2018, Smithsonian Magazine even dubbed China “the new epicenter of paleontology.”