Dinosaur Jr. Announce New Record, ‘Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not,’ via Henry Rollins

There are only so many reasons for Henry Rollins to be standing in the dark in a room full of records. Sometimes I imagine that he powers down, maybe tries to recharge and gain strength through osmosis; other times he might just try to quiet the voices in his head. This time he’s announcing the eleventh studio album from the legendary Dinosaur Jr., Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not. This is a good reason to be in a darkened room.

Let’s go over some basics. The album is out August 5, it’s their first since 2012’s I Bet on Sky, and their second on indie label Jagjaguwar. It’s still the original lineup of Mascis, Murph, and Barlow and the band will embark on a huge world tour to back the record up, stretching from June to November.

Now, let’s get into some other stuff. THERE’S A NEW DINOSAUR JR. RECORD! THIS IS SO COOL! They’ve been on an unholy run of form since reforming back in 2007. Beyond, Farm and I Bet on Sky were all excellent, stacking up perfectly next to their early work while still pushing their sound out. There’s no reason for Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not to back off from that. All we get in the Henry Rollins announcement is a 20-second clip of an as-yet untitled track but holy shit it’s a really cool 20 seconds. J Mascis could play a broken banjo and make it sound like God’s gift to rock music.

Check out the tour dates below and get psyched. You can pre-order Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not over at the band’s website.

Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not tracklist:

1. Goin Down

2. Tiny

3. Be A Part

4. I Told Everyone

5. Love Is…

6. Good To Know

7. I Walk For Miles

8. Lost All Day

9. Knocked Around

10. Mirror

11. Left/Right

Dinosaur Jr. Tour Dates:

Thu. June 2 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

Fri. June 3 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

Sat. June 4 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song Festival

Sun. June 5 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

Tue. June 7 – Leipzig, DE @ Taubchenthal

Wed. June 8 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Hall

Thu. June 9 – Basel, SW @ Kaserne Basel

Fri. June 10 – Porto, PO @ Primavera Sound Porto

Sat. June 11 – BErn, SW @ Dachstock

Mon. June 13 – Erlangen, DE @ E-Werk

Wed. June 15 – Courtrai, BE @ De Kreun

Thu. June 16 – Sint-Niklaas, BE @ De Casino

Fri. June 17 – Dulsburg, DE @ Traumzeit Festival

Sat. June 18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Sun. June 19 – Gaou Island, FR @ Pointu Festival

Tue. June 21 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

Wed. June 22 – San Gemini, IT @ Campo Della Giostra

Thu. June 23 – Padova, IT @ Parco della Musica

Fri. June 24 – Zagreb, HR @ Culture Factory

Thu. July 14 – Providence, RI @ The Met

Fri. July 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater w/ Jane’s Addiction

Sat. July 16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage w/ Jane’s Addiction

Sun. July 17 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre w/ Jane’s Addiction

Tue. July 19 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion w/ Jane’s Addiction

Wed. July 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore w/ Jane’s Addiction

Fri. July 22 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre w/ Jane’s Addiction

Sat. July 23 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion w/ Jane’s Addiction

Sun. July 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward

Mon. July 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre – Murat Theatre w/ Jane’s Addiction

Fri. Aug. 12 – Sun. Aug 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Wrecking Ball Festival

Sat. Aug. 20 – Tokyo, JP @ Hostess Club All-Nighter

Wed. Sept. 7 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Thu. Sept. 8 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Fri. Sept. 9 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

Sat. Sept. 10 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Sun. Sept. 11 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Tue. Sept. 13 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Wed. Sept. 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s Uptown

Thu. Sept. 15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Sept. 16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live

Sat. Sept. 17 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Mon. Sept. 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

Tue. Sept. 20 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Thu. Sept. 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Fri. Sept. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Sat. Sept. 24 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s (Desert Stars Festival)

Mon. Sept. 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Tue. Sept. 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Wed. Sept. 28 -San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Thu. Sept. 29 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Fri. Sept. 30 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 1 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Mon. Oct. 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Tue. Oct. 4 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Wed. Oct. 5 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Fri. Oct. 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Sat. Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

Sun. Oct. 9 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

Sat. Oct. 29 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

Sun. Oct. 30 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

Mon. Oct. 31 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

Tue. Nov. 1 – Brussels, BE @ AB

Thu. Nov. 3 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

Fri. Nov. 4 – Kiel, DE @ Rollingstone Weekender

Sat. Nov. 5 – Malmo, SE @ Kb

Sun. Nov. 6 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

Tue. Nov. 8 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Medis

Wed. Nov. 9 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

Thu. Nov. 10 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

Fri. Nov. 11 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

Sat. Nov. 12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who?

Mon. Nov. 14 – Bristol, UK @ Motion

Tue. Nov. 15 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Thu. Nov. 17 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC1

Fri. Nov. 18 – London, UK @ Forum

Sat. Nov. 19 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall