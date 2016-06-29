Five Questions We Have For James Van Der Beek After Watching His Mad Decent Commercial

Diplo shared a promo video yesterday for the 2016 Mad Decent Block Party, starred by none other than former Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek. Titled “Day In the Life of Diplo,” the gracefully-aging hunk does a playful Wes Pentz caricature and explains how he manages to maintain a work/play balance, deal with all the haters, and keep up with social media.

Arguably, this is some of Van Der Beek’s best work in years, even rivaling his performances in Varsity Blues (1999) and The Rules of Attraction (2002). That being said, it marked enough of a departure from his previous roles that it left us with a few questions for the American actor.

Videos by VICE

1. Do you listen to dance music?

If so, what do you like? Are you a big room EDM kind of guy, or is chin-scratching techno more your thing?

2. Did you get the jokes when you read the script?

Considering that the video’s humor is geared a little bit towards millennial tastes, we’re just wondering if you had to look anything up to play this role, or if you got the jokes right off the bat.

3. Are you secretly prepping a music career? You recently posted a picture of yourself singing a Green Day song with a cover band for charity.

From a practical perspective, you are very well posed to launch a music career as you’ve already got quite a lot of visibility from being a film and TV celebrity. Just saying.

4. Do you wear Old Spice? Because that scene at the end with you on the white horse looked a lot like the Old Spice Guy.

You can’t blame us for making the connection.



5. When’s Dawson’s Creek getting its inevitable revival?

Patience is a virtue, but unfortunately we’ve run out of that.

Remember when Diplo soundtracked a Bernie Sanders campaign ad? He also recently called the DJ world “the corniest f–ing group of people.”