Diplo Now Owns Part of a US Soccer League Team

The Arizona United Soccer Club was founded in March of 2014. Less than two years later, it has achieved one of its first major milestone: having Diplo as a part-time owner.

According to the third division team’s website, Diplo led a team of investors, which included “TMWRK Management as well as other artists and music executives” to purchase “a minority equity stake in the team.” The Grammy-nominated producer will also sit on the board of directors.

“I’ve been really fortunate to travel all over the world and experience different cultures through music,” Diplo wrote in a statement. “Wherever I am, Jamaica, Spain, England, China, etc., soccer is a social constant,” said Diplo. “I wanted to figure out a way to get involved with the game and team sports so when Arizona United presented itself, I immediately jumped at the opportunity. I see soccer the same way I see music, as a connective tissue linking the world’s cultures.”