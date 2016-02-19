Watch: VICE Talks Film with Director Matthew Heineman and Cinematographer Roger Deakins

On this episode of VICE Talks Film, we meet Roger Deakins—the legendary cinematographer behind No Country for Old Men, Fargo, and The Shawshank Redemption—who just received his 13th Oscar nomination for Sicario, a dark thriller that takes place inside the world of Mexican drug cartels.

Fellow 2016 Oscar nominee Matthew Heineman—director of the acclaimed documentary Cartel Land—sits down with Deakins to discuss the overlapping themes of their respective films.

Videos by VICE

Archival footage of Cartel Land and Sicario courtesy of A+E Networks, Lions Gate Films, and The Orchard.

