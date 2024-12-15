Director of ‘Epic Mickey’ and ‘Deus Ex’ Drops Trailer for Stealth Multiplayer Game to Divided Reactions

If you ask me, I think a gaming icon like Warren Spector deserves the benefit of the doubt! Deus Ex, Epic Mickey, producer of multiple titles across the Ultima series — behind the likes of BioShock inspiration, System Shock. Hell, the guy was the Director of the stealth-focused Thief: Deadly Shadows back when Thief wasn’t whatever was going on with the 2014 reboot! So, with such a career of being involved with innovators in the world of gaming, I thought y’all would be more unanimously excited for the Thick as Thieves trailer!

So, Thick as Thieves is being developed by OtherSide Entertainment, led by Spector. “Chart your rise to master thief in a glittering, gloomy 1910s metropolis blending industry, magic and intrigue. Your choices unlock unique playstyles and strategies that shape your thief character. Tell your story through a fusion of emergent multiplayer gameplay and dynamic storytelling. Immerse yourself in a living world where no two nights are ever the same, ensuring endless challenges and discoveries,” the game’s Steam page states.

I’d say the Thick as Thieves trailer and subsequent Steam breakdown did their job! I’m excited to play such an ambitious multiplayer game! Done right, it could be yet another strong notch in Spector’s star-studded belt! I will admit, though, that “wild ambition” to this degree in gaming has more losses than wins. But, it’s Warren Spector! Hasn’t he proven he knows what he’s doing? (Underworld Ascendant doesn’t count, okay?)

Screenshot: Megabit Publishing

‘thick as thieves’ trailer receives a divisive reaction

Some folks have joined me on the Thick as Thieves hype train! “This looks great. I remember people being down on it cause it’s a multiplayer game. But I think that’s exactly why it’s appealing to me,” one Resetera member stated. I understand the initial apprehension about the “multiplayer-focused” part. But, come on. The trailer was cool, man! Yes, there was no gameplay. But it’s about the concept right now! Give it a chance!

“Ugh I heard rumours of a new thief coming [at] some point with Warren Spector involved but this is the polar opposite of what I expected. Can’t believe he went flashy multiplayer route instead of bringing back Garrett, huge miss,” a YouTube commenter stated. We haven’t even given the game time to breathe yet. The trailer wasn’t a massive gameplay deep dive months before Thick as Thieves‘ release!



Proof that a game developer truly is only as good as their last project to some people. Never mind Epic Mickey and Deus Ex. All I’m saying is: let Warren Spector settle the idea in the lab and give us more concrete gameplay snippets before we start booing Thick as Thieves off the stage!