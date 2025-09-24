Directors for Hideo Kojima’s OD May Have Just Been Leaked

Hideo Kojima has revealed that his upcoming Xbox game OD will be a horror anthology series. However, a list of Hollywood film directors reportedly working on the project may have just been leaked.

Hideo Kojima’s OD To Feature Hollywood Film Directors

On September 23, Hideo Kojima hosted a Beyond the Strand event to give fans a preview of his upcoming works. During the conference, the Metal Gear Solid creator announced that his next game, OD, will actually be episodic.

The first episode will be directed by Hideo Kojima himself and is called “Knock.” According to the creator, the next episode after that will be directed by Get Out and Nope director Jordan Peele.

Here is a quote from the event courtesy of Genki JPN: “Hideo Kojima said that ‘KNOCK’ is the title for his part of OD! He said other directors like Jordan Peele will make their own subtitles for their parts. For example ‘OD – ???.’”

However, more directors on the project may have been leaked on X. One user reacting to Genki’s post wrote: “Mike Flanagan is another director. I asked when I met him and he’s a bad liar. So bad that in his lie he told me who another director is.”

According to that user, another director for the project might actually be Remedy Entertainment CEO and Alan Wake creator Sam Lake. Now, it should be pointed out that Mike Flanagan didn’t actually confirm that he was directing an episode of OD.

This information also comes from someone who claims they asked him. So, take this with a major grain of salt. At this point, this is pure speculation. However, the potential leak has sparked an interesting theory about which directors might be working on OD.

Potential OD Directors

While the jury is still out on whether Mike Flanagan will actually direct an episode of OD, many players ran with the rumor and have created some interesting theories. Specifically, over the last year, several Hollywood directors have actually visited with Hideo Kojima. For example, in 2023, Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster was seen at the Kojima Productions studio offices.

Based on the claimed leaks and rumors currently out there, here is a list of potential OD directors:

Hideo Kojima “Knock” (Confirmed)

“Knock” (Confirmed) Jordan Peele “OD -” (Confirmed)

“OD -” (Confirmed) Mike Flanagan (Rumor)

(Rumor) Ari Aster (Speculation)

(Speculation) Sam Lake (Rumor)

(Rumor) Guillermo del Toro (Speculation)

As far as whether this “leak” has any merit or not, it is kind of up in the air. On the one hand, Hideo Kojima not only has a history of working with people in the film industry, but he is often seen hanging out with them before a project is announced.

Not to mention, Kojima has for years said he would like to work with Hollywood film directors. Plus, the Death Stranding creator originally was going to work with Guillermo del Toro on the infamously canceled Silent Hills (P.T.).

With OD being an anthology series that already has Jordan Peele directing one of the episodes, it certainly seems to line up with the rumors. So it’s very likely that OD will, in fact, have more directors attached to the project.

As far as whether that list will include people like Ari Aster and Mike Flanagan, that is completely speculation at this point. But if Kojima did manage to get some of the best modern horror directors in Hollywood to join the project, OD could end up being one of the biggest cinematic gaming experiences of all time.