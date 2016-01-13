Dirk Does Spot-On Donald Trump Impression, Is Still The Best

Here is an NBA #take that is 100 percent bulletproof: Dirk Nowitzki is the single greatest performer of in-game bits in league history.

I will not argue this, for the same reasons that I do not argue with dullards who believe the earth is flat or the sun is purple or that Nine Inch Nails’ version of “Hurt” is superior to Johnny Cash’s: It is pointless to engage people who cannot accept fact. In the last six months alone, Dirk has reimagined the Saturday Night Live cowbell skit, Zoolander and Tropic Thunder; you should absolutely watch all of them, because what the hell else could you be do in the next three minutes that’s this fulfilling?

And, then, when you are done with that, you will be in the right frame of mind to consume his latest opus:

Look, this is goddamn brilliant. The hair, the incandescent Larry O’Brien trophy, the aping of Donald Trump’s lines that somehow don’t come off as any more ridiculous than the originals. And, of course, the coup de grace:

As ever, Dirk remains the best. Any argument to the contrary is merely a wall of noise.