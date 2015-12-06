Dirk Nowitzki Subtle Burns Pau Gasol, Who Was Honestly Asking for It

Pau Gasol has been playing ball in the NBA for a good minute. To be precise: for 1,000 games, making him the 116th person to do so. In order to celebrate the past 14 years of court time, the man decided to celebrate the occasion in tonight’s Bulls home game against Charlotte by tweeting out what seems like a fairly boring PR ploy.



Today I’ll be playing my 1000 #RegularSeason game & I wanna celebrate with you! Upload a video with your favorite play of the ones I’ve made

— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) December 5, 2015

… in any regular season game. You can be as creative as you like… There’s a prize for the best video! Use #Pau1000

— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) December 5, 2015

Fine, if it wasn’t a PR ploy, then the whole thing seems pretty narcissistic—asking people to proliferate videos of yourself across the Twittersphere to celebrate your accomplishments? Either way, people weren’t really having it. But perhaps the person who saw through it the most was someone by the name of Dirk Nowitzki, who decided to lay down a sick burn on Gasol’s thirsty request.

Leave it to another big man to put the absolute smash down on Gasol. Throwing down a video of Gasol getting clowned on was a solid play. Gasol wanted himself on a poster, and Nowitzki gave it to him—except on the receiving end.

It’s a good thing Gasol had a good sense of humor about it, and took it in stride.

@swish41 there have been a few of those too! Thanks for sharing mate!

— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) December 5, 2015

To which Nowitzki copped to his dis.

@paugasol Hahaha. My bad amigo. Let me know what prize I won….

— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) December 5, 2015

For a guy with huge hands, Nowitzki sure is good at typing on the Twitter. Loving the off-court trash talk.