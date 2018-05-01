Dirk Nowitzki’s Trainer Roasts Him for Being Old, Wants to be Paid in Bitcoin

In terms of athlete years, which clock in just under dog years, Dirk Nowitzki is old. The Mavericks legend will turn 40 next month, but has already decided he will return to Dallas for his 21st season next year. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal last summer to likely end his career, and he seems intent on seeing it through. That’s good news for Dallas fans who love fall-away, one-legged jump shots and do not care about things like “mobility” or “defense,” and it’s extremely great news for whoever is paid to keep Dirk in playing shape.

Inspired by Victor Oladipo, who texted his trainer minutes after a first-round exit at the hands of the Cleveland LeBrons, Dirk sent a similar “when do we start” text to his own trainer. The response was probably not what he was looking for.

I got inspired by @VicOladipo. I also texted my trainer. Here is his response… @HoopConsultants pic.twitter.com/Wgo1p0dmh1 — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) May 1, 2018

Dirk’s trainer covers a lot of bases in these four texts. He references a play from 1965 which, despite his age, Nowitzki was not even alive for, and straight up calls him washed and so slow that his running should be timed in days ((or weeks) (or months) (or years)). But, the trainer is also a professional, and knows that athletes often thrive on the doubts of others, so he shoots his shot: the equivalent of $5 million in bitcoin.

That’s Dirk’s entire salary for next year and if this trainer actually gets a 40 year-old dude ready to play in the same conference as the Houston Rockets, he deserves it all.