Disappointing Resident Evil Requiem Development Update Revealed in Leak

A prominent Capcom leaker has revealed a potentially disappointing update about the development of Resident Evil Requiem. If true, RE9 might not be the full next-gen jump that some players expected.

Leaker Claims Resident Evil Requiem Could be a Cross-Gen Game Coming to PS4

When Resident Evil Requiem was revealed at Summer Games Fest 2025, the title was only announced for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. This led many players to believe this would be one of our first true next-gen RE game released by Capcom. However, a new update has revealed that this might not actually be the case, as RE9 might also be launching on PS4 after all.

In a September 2 post on X, Resident Evil insider Dusk Golem said he believes that a Resident Evil Requiem PS4 edition could also be coming. “For Resident Evil Village, Capcom hid for a while that it was on PS4 for marketing reasons. I do suspect Resident Evil Requiem is doing something similar. It might have even played into the game’s delay.”

Dusk Golem also said that it’s possible that RE9 will not push its tech as far as it could have because of having to work on other systems. “You can bet you’re going to see a concentrated effort from Capcom to focus on the PS4 & Switch 2 as core platforms alongside PC. PS5 versions will be made, but not pushing tech that these other platforms can’t run.”

Of course, at this point, this is speculation. Even Dusk Golem isn’t saying this is concrete, just that it’s a suspicion he has. Still, there could be a big reason why Resident Evil Requiem is cross-gen.

Did PS5 Price Make RE9 Cross-Gen?

Adding fuel to the fire of Resident Evil Requiem possibly being cross-gen are recent comments made by Capcom President Haruhiro Tsujimoto. In a September 2 interview, the executive claimed that Monster Hunter Wilds only releasing on PS5 was a “steep barrier to entry.” Tsujimoto specifically stated that the high price of PlayStation 5 is a reason some players aren’t buying the 2025 Monster Hunter title.

Not helping matters is that Sony recently raised the price of all PS5 consoles on August 21, 2025. A new PS5 now costs $549, and a PS5 Pro goes for as high as $749. This is actually pretty unusual, as consoles typically drop in price the more time goes by.

But this generation has been the opposite, as console pricing has actually managed to go up. So Dusk Golem’s theory that Capcom has moved to make games like RE9 cross-gen actually makes a lot of sense.

This also wouldn’t be the first time Capcom has done this. When Resident Evil Village was announced in 2020, the publisher hid the fact that it was cross-gen for months. However, when RE8 eventually launched in 2021, it was also released on PS4.

So we could be seeing a similar situation with RE9, which is a shame. It would mean Resident Evil Requiem is still being held back by last-gen consoles that were released 11 years ago. I guess only time will tell whether this latest rumor pans out. But it’s interesting to think about nonetheless.